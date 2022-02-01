Athletic Club take on Real Madrid at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Athletic Club and Real Madrid meet in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals. This game will take place at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao. The home team want to win their first title against a big favorite of Spain. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Athletic Club won in the round of 32 against Atletico Mancha Real and then in the next round against a big favorite, Barcelona 3-2 at home. It was one of the most important victories of Athletic Club this season.

Real Madrid are leading the local league with only two defeats and in the Copa Del Rey the team has shown no mercy to anyone. The most recent victory in the Copa Del Rey for Real Madrid was against Elche 2-1 in the round of 16.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Date

Athletic Club and Real Madrid play for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 3 at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao. The visitors already know what it is to win against the home team, recently they won the Spanish Super Cup against them.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid at the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

This game for the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Mamés Barria in Bilbao on Thursday, February 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

