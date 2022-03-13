Atlanta United play against Charlotte today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 3. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlanta United are ready to face Charlotte, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 3 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). The visitors are looking for their first victory ever. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, Atlanta United, won their first game of the season against Sporting KC 3-1 at home in what was a good start for the team in the new season. But recently the team lost to the Colorado Rapids 0-3 on the road.

Charlotte don't know what it's like to win an MLS game yet, they are new to the league, their first two games were losses against DC United and LA Galaxy. After this game the team returns home for a couple of games against New England and FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Storylines

Atlanta United lost a recent game against Colorado Rapids in what was their first loss of the 2022 MLS regular season. The game was tough from the start for Atlanta United, defensive errors allowed Colorado Rapids to score an early goal in the 33rd minute and in the second half Colorado scored another goal by Jonathan Lewis in the 48th minute. At the end of the game Colorado won 3-0 and Atlanta United lost Miles Robinson with two yellow cards in the 86th minute.

Charlotte have not yet won or scored an official goal in Major League Soccer, the team was founded in 2019 and they are a new franchise expansion. Charlotte has a relatively tough schedule for the next five games, they have to play the New England Revolution and Atlanta United again in two weeks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta United vs Charlotte in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta United are favorites to win this game with 1.60 odds that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they are hungry for another victory and the visitors are the weakest team in the league right now. Charlotte are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 1.60.

BetMGM Atlanta United 1.60 Draw 3.90 Charlotte 5.25

