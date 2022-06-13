Atlanta United and Club Pachuca will face each other in a club friendly for the American Family Insurance Cup. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Atlanta United vs Club Pachuca: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 American Family Insurance Cup in the US

Atlanta United and Pachuca will face each other in a club friendly for the first edition of the 2022 American Family Insurance Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the United States.

Gonzalo Pineda’s side has been struggling in the 2022 MLS regular tournament. They are currently in 11th place of the standings, with 16 points after 13 matches so far. They are coming to this match with a four-game run without wins.

Meanwhile, Club Pachuca are coming to this match after beating Austin 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday. Despite losing the Liga MX Clausura 2022 title against Atlas in the final (3-2 on aggregate), they ended up as leaders of the regular tournament after an spectacular season.

Atlanta United vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Giorgia.

Atlanta United vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta United vs Pachuca: Storylines

These two teams haven’t faced each other before. Atlanta United have played five matches against Mexican teams (Monterrey and Club America), and they have won three and lost two. Meanwhile, Pachuca have faced MLS teams on 15 occasions, winning five matches, drawing three and losing seven.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Pachuca in the US

The friendly match between Atlanta United and Pachuca to be played on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be broadcasted in the United States by Bally Sports South. You can also live stream it on Atlanta United’s page: atlutd.com/live

Atlanta United vs Pachuca: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this friendly match yet. However, Liga MX Pachuca should be favorites as they’re coming in a much better form than their next rivals.

*Odds TBD