Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati will face each other at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Georgia, for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The hosts want to get closer to the top spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. If you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

Atlanta United are having an irregular season. They have played six matches and obtained three victories, two losses, and one draw. In this context, the team led by Gonzalo Pineda is in fourth place in the standings with 10 points, six behind Philadelphia Union, which are in the first place of the Eastern Conference with 16 points. In their last match, The Five Stripes were defeated by Charlotte FC 0-1.

On the other hand, the Orange and Blue are in eleventh place in the standings with 6 points. In their last MLS match, CF Montréal beat them 4-3. Apart from that, FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Göztepe S.K. of the Turkish Süper Lig via transfer, the club announced on April 13. The club have signed Nwobodo to a contract through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. Nwobodo, 25, will join the club as a Designated Player and occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. “Obinna is an elite ball-winning midfielder that adds a different dynamic to our team”, said Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati Head Coach. “His ability to break up plays, combined with his forward-first mentality, make him an excellent addition to our group".

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Date

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 16 for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The last time they played against each other was on November 7, 2021, on that occasion The Five Stripes won 2-1.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati

The game to be played between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN +. Also, if you are in Canada to watch the match, you can tune in to DAZN.