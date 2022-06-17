In one of the most interesting friendly duels this summer, Atlas will face Chivas Guadalajara. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The Tapatio Derby between Atlas and Chivas Guadalajara moves to the United States for what will be one of the most interesting friendlies this summer. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it on FuboTV in the US.

Atlas come from an extraordinary year, which is undoubtedly the best in their entire history. At the end of last year, they were proclaimed Liga MX champions for the first time in decades and, as if that were not enough, this year (in fact, just a few weeks ago) they won the title again, becoming Two-time champion. Of course, this season they want to continue on this winning path.

In the case of Chivas Guadalajara, they were eliminated against this same rival in the quarterfinals of the last Torneo Clausura 2022, which clearly indicates that Atlas is the team to beat at this time. For this reason, a friendly against the champion is a very good measure to find out what conditions this team is in, which will undoubtedly fight for the title in the Apertura.

Atlas vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Atlas vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Despite the recent history favorable to Atlas, the dominators of the statistics between these two rivals are Chivas Guadalajara since they won 24 times while the "Rojinegros" won 16 times. In addition, there were 14 draws for a total of 54 clashes.

The last games between the two were, as mentioned before, the ones they played just a few weeks ago for the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The game for the first leg was won by Atlas 2-1, while in the second they tied 1 -1 thus obtaining the "Rojinegros" their pass to the semifinals.

How to watch or live stream Atlas vs Chivas in the US

Atlas and Chivas will play a friendly game this Saturday, June 18 at 5:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas anywhere

Atlas vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It is also likely that Atlas will be chosen since they were the last champions of Liga MX.