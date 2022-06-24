Atlas, one of the best clubs in Liga MX in the last year, is going to face Cruz Azul at Campeon de campeones Cup to be celebrated at Los Angeles, California. When and where to watch this very attractive game between the two mexican teams.

Mexican soccer activity returns officially with a very attractive game to be played in the United States. Atlas, back-to-back champion of Liga MX, will try to extend it's domain by facing Cruz Azul in the Campeon de campeones Cup. Rojinegros and Celestes will define which is the best club in the country in the last year.

Atlas, trained by Diego Cocca, is probably one of the best teams in the last years in Liga MX. La Academia managed to end a 70 year streak without titles by winning both the Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022. Now, in the Apertura 2022, the ones from Jalisco will try to become the first team ever to win three tournaments in a row.

Regarding Cruz Azul, the team has entered a pothole in recent months. Juan Reynoso left the management and now is turn for Diego Aguirre, a newcomer for Liga MX, to lead the club back to it's glory days. They also ended a bad streak of 20 years without a title in the Guardianes 2021, which gave him the ticket to the Campeon de campeones Cup.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Date

Atlas and Cruz Azul will face each other on Sunday, June 26 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. Their previous meeting on Liga MX ended in a 1-0 for La Maquina.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Atlas and Cruz Azul for the Campeon de Campeones Cup will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other option in the US: TUDN and Univision.

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul anywhere

If you’re not in the United States nor Canada but want to watch this exciting game between Atlas and Cruz Azul you can do so by using Atlas VPN.