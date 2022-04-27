Atlas and Tigres UANL face off on the final Matchday of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Matchday 17 of Liga MX 2022 Clausura

The 2022 Clausura regular season comes to an end this weekend and it will bring us a dramatic final Matchday. Atlas welcomes Tigres UANL to Estadio Jalisco aiming to secure a spot in the Liga MX playoffs, here you'll find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Diego Cocca's men are currently fourth in the Clausura standings with 26 points, one above Club America and two above Cruz Azul, which means that as long as they better their results, they'd clinch a playoff berth.

On the other hand, the Felinos have already booked a ticket in the last eight and will finish in second place regardless of this weekend's results, as they have 32 points - six points below Pachuca and six above Puebla.

Atlas vs. Tigres UANL: Date

Atlas and Tigres UANL will face each other on Saturday, April 30 at Estadio Jalisco on Matchday 17 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura regular season. Last time they met last year, the points were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Atlas vs. Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel to watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL in the US

The game to be played between Atlas and Tigres UANL in the final Matchday of the 2022 Clausura regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.