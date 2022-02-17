Atletico Madrid could be considering changing their manager for the first time in little more than a decade as Cadena Ser reports they held talks with other coaches. Will Diego Simeone leave next summer?

Diego Simeone has completely changed Atletico Madrid's fortunes. 11 years ago, the Argentine coach packed his bags and left Racing Club to face the biggest challenge of his life, which has eventually changed his managerial career.

El Cholo turned the Colchonero into one of the most respected clubs in Europe, despite falling short in their UEFA Champions League aspirations. Under Simeone, Atleti ended a 18-year wait to become LaLiga champions before they won the league title again seven years later. Besides, they have also lifted other domestic and continental trophies. But most importantly, Simeone gave Atletico a true identity to become a tough opponent in Europe.

However, this season is not going as expected for them. Atletico sit fifth in the Spanish league standings and suffered shocking eliminations in the other domestic tournaments. On top of that, the team seems to have lost the identity that it always had under Simeone. Which is why his future could be in doubt for the first time since he took over.

Report: Atletico talks to other coaches as not everyone is 'behind' Simeone

“Cholo is starting to feel that not everyone, also in the club, is fully behind him," said Manu Carreño in El Larguero of Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. "And that makes him nervous. There have been talks with some coaches at Atletico de Madrid and they know that Simeone will leave when he wants to, but now there are managers who have said ‘here I am’ and there are conversations because many things can happen at the end of the season."

It has not been an easy start to the 2021-22 for Atletico. They've struggled to get results in all competitions and their hopes of a back-to-back LaLiga title seem to be over with Real Madrid 15 points clear atop the standings, while Atleti are not even in Champions League spots right now.

Their latest defeat to Levante, who hadn't won an away game before and had only one victory this term, was another huge blow. If the rumor is correct, this would be the first time Atletico consider replacing Simeone after 11 years. However, anything can happen until the end of the season. The La Liga aspirations might be over for Atletico but they are still alive in the Champions League. Besides, it remains to be seen whether the club will actually make such a drastic change just for one disappointing year.