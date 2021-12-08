Joao Felix's camp is reportedly working to get the Portuguese star out of Atletico Madrid as he's lacking the playing time he desires to have and four Premier League clubs would be interested in landing him.

He made his way to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Benfica for $144 million. But two years later, Joao Felix finds himself in a tough spot at the La Liga giants as he has dropped in Diego Simeone's pecking order.

The 22-year-old's talent is undeniable but he has only shown glimpses of it with the Colchoneros. Whether that's due to his injuries or because of the Argentinian manager's style of play, it looks like Felix has fallen short of expectations in Madrid and he's not comfortable with his current situation.

According to As, the Portuguese star's representatives will try to convince the club to let him leave in the next transfer window or during the summer. Needless to say, a player like Felix won't be lacking in offers, and reports claim there are four Premier League clubs who would like to acquire his services.

Report: Four Premier League clubs interested in Atletico's Joao Felix

With Antoine Griezmann ahead of him, Joao Felix is believed to feel uncomfortable at Atleti and his camp would want to get him a new club. According to Cadena SER, four teams have shown interest.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle have all reportedly inquired about the Portuguese forward, whose contract with Atletico Madrid is up in 2026. Of course, that will make things complicated for any interested team.

Besides, Atletico reportedly want to keep Felix despite his representatives' intentions. But if they insist, the Colchoneros would only accept an offer that gets close to the fee they paid for him two years ago. The report adds that the Magpies made the highest bid but Felix wouldn't be interested.

Joao Felix still has a bright future ahead of him and even though his appearances have been limited with Griezmann's arrival, he's still a valuable asset for Atletico and a powerful alternative for Simeone.