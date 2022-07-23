Cristiano Ronaldo has not joined Manchester United on their pre-season tour because he has been unable to identify a club interested in signing him. According to new reports, Atletico Madrid have upped their chase of the seasoned forward by transfer-listing one of their best players.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have some unresolved issues with Real Madrid, and retribution would be a fantastic motivator for him to join their opponent later in his career. All that despite the fact that most players who are considered legends with one club would never conceive of going for their competitor.

Transferring to city rivals Atletico Madrid would be the next best thing to playing for Barcelona, which is both unattainable and a stunning proposition. According to the Spanish news outlet AS, the Colchoneros have made contact with CR7's management, and the United star may be interested in a move to Spain.

Manchester United don't seem too eager to trade their most prized asset, and it would be a significant financial investment for the Spanish club to sign him. However, it is noteworthy to note that Atleti's coach Diego Simeone is said to be a major admirer of the Portuguese veteran.

Atletico Madrid to sacrifice Griezmann to gather money for Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo has shown interest in joining Atletico Madrid, the club would need to trade a star player to make the move possible. In addition, the Portuguese forward would still have to win over the Spaniards' fans after nine years of tormenting them while wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

To help finance a move for a player of Ronaldo's caliber, Atletico Madrid have reportedly put Antoine Griezmann up for sale. The La Liga club offered France striker Antoine Griezmann to other clubs, like Paris Saint-Germain, last week in order to make room on their pay line for Cristiano's wages.

The Frenchman joined the Azulgranas last summer on a two-year loan from Barcelona. Since joining the Catalan club in 2019, he has been just a pale shadow of his old self.

The 31-year-old thought that returning to his old club would help him recapture his former glory and place at the top of international soccer. However, similar to his time with the Blaugrana, his performances have been very disappointing.

According to Duncan Castles of The Times, the Madrid side are seeking to get rid of the Frenchman in order to create room for Ronaldo, who wants out of Manchester United and back into the UEFA Champions League next season.