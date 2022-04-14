Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will clash off at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid will host Espanyol at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 32 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 160th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 82 occasions so far; RCD Espanyol have grabbed a triumph 47 times to this day, and an exact number of 30 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 12, 2021, when the Atletico won narrowly 2-1 away at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 32 game between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will be played on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.