The Camp Nou Stadium reconstruction is scheduled to begin during the next season. As a result, Barcelona will be forced to play their home matches at another stadium. Here, find out which one.

Barcelona will have to leave Camp Nou temporarily and play the whole 2023-2024 campaign in a different stadium. The Blaugrana been playing here since 1957 when it was first built.

Due to a massive refurbishment of the 99,354-seat stadium by the club, the fans were forced to find new quarters. There's little question that supporters who have watched their team win 20 La Liga championships in the stadium would be disappointed.

Nevertheless, after the renovations are complete, Barca will undoubtedly return to the remodeled Camp Nou eager to show off their new digs. “In theory, the remodeling works will start in September. We are forging ahead with the planning permission. It’s at an advanced stage," said the club's president, Joan Laporta in March.

Camp Nou in rebranding process

The Spanish stadium has been in the news a lot lately for a number of different reasons. For the first time ever, Barcelona and the online music service Spotify came to an agreement last month. Incredibly, Barca and the Swedish streaming service have reached an agreement on a deal of a great magnitude.

Currently, Spotify is Barca's most important and official audio streaming partner. Each of the team's jerseys for the following four seasons will feature their emblem prominently. In addition, the infamous Nou Camp will be given a major facelift in the coming months. Thereafter, it will be known as Spotify Camp Nou.

Where Barcelona will play during Camp Nou renovation

It's been reported by ESPN that the Catalan giants have big plans for the next season. They plan to spend €1.5 billion to transform their stadium into a 105,000-seater facility that is "at the forefront of technological innovation."

The revitalized stadium will include a solar-panel-covered retractable roof with 30,000 square meters of ecologically friendly space. The gathered energy will be used to power a new 360-degree screen that will be installed inside Camp Nou.

During the works, Barcelona will play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, formerly known as the Estadio de Montjuic, where the 1992 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held. Espanyol called this stadium their home from 1997 to 2009. By the 2008-2009 season, the White and Blue had relocated to their new home at RCDE Stadium and had made one last La Liga appearance at the Montjuic.