Atletico Madrid set to face Espanyol in Matchweek 32 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on April 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM (ET). The home team only think about keeping their spot in the standings. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Atletico Madrid are in the 4th spot of the standings in La Liga with a record of 17-6-8, but the most recent game for Atletico Madrid in the spanish league was a loss against Mallorca on the road. The last time the 'Colchoneros' won a game in La Liga was on April 2 against Alaves.

This will be the first of the last seven games for Espanyol this season, they are in the 11th spot of the standings with a negative record of 10-9-12 but with a recent victory against Celta Vigo at home that gave the team some breathing space afterwards of the defeat against Real Sociedad on the road.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Live Stream: Star+

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Storylines

Atletico Madrid are focused on the local league as they were eliminated from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League by Manchester City in what was a couple of tough games where the English team could barely score a goal. Atletico Madrid have a relatively easy schedule to close out the season, the only game that seems to be difficult for them will be against Real Madrid on May 8th at home.

Espanyol will try to climb a couple of spots and get as close as they can to the European tournaments spots. The team is not that far from the 7th spot, but that spot is owned by Villarreal, a team that knows how to play in Europe. January and February were tough for Espanyol, they didn't win a single La Liga game for two months, just four draws and the rest were losses including one in the Copa del Rey.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: Star+ and other option to watch the game in the US is ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Predictions And Odds

Atletico Madrid are favorites with 1.42 odds that will pay $142 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong defense game at home that will stop the visitors. Espanyol are underdogs with 7.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Atletico Madrid 1.42.

BetMGM Atletico Madrid 1.42 Totals 4.50 / 2.5 Espanyol 7.75

