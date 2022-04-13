Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will clash off today at Wanda Metropolitano in the return leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will meet at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid today, April 13, 2022, in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UCL Knockout phase soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in their lone previous game so far; Atletico Madrid are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 5, 2022, and it ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the Citizens in the 2021/2022 Quarterfinals First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to determine the Semi-Finalist.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Brazil: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT) Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT) Mexico: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Germany: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM France: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Portugal: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Italy: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Spain: 9:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online