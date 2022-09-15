Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will clash off at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the sixth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this Madrid Derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Madrid Derby on Matchday 6 of La Liga 2022-23

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will square off at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on the sixth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga Madrid Derby soccer match in the US.

This will be their 171st league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 90 games so far; Atletico Madrid have celebrated a victory 40 times to this day, and 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 8, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-0 Atletico victory at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 6 Madrid Derby game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2022-23

The Spanish La Liga match to be played between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the sixth round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.