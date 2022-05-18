A new champion will emerge today in the match to be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will clash in the 2021-2022 Europa League final and only one of them will celebrate with the trophy. Here you will find the start time of this exciting soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), and on Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
This will not be the first European competition final for the German team. Eintracht Frankfurt lost the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid and won the 1980 UEFA Cup by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach. In this edition of the 2021-2022 Europa League, the Eagles managed to beat Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham in the knockout stages to reach the final.
It's a different story for Rangers: they will play their sixth major European competiton final. The last time the Scottish team reached this stage was in the 2008 UEFA Cup final, where they lost to FC Zenit. Rangers defeated Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in knockout stages to reach this 2021-2022 Europa League final.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Start time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)
Austria: 9:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Bulgaria: 10:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Czech Republic: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
Finland: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Hungary: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Romania: 10:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Turkey: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Gem
Austria: RTL, Sky Sport Austria 7, Sky Sport Austria 1, RTL+, Servus TV
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, Canvas
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Bulgaria: bTV Action, MAX Sport 3, Voyo Sport
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Czech Republic: ČT2
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Finland: V Sport Ultra HD, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland
France: W9, Canal+ Sport, Free, Molotov
Germany: RTL+, RTL, Servus TV
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Hungary: M4 Sports
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, TV8, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251
Jamaica: SportsMax, SportsMax App
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports App, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN, Canvas, Veronica TV, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania: VOYO, Pro Arena
Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Матч!, Sportbox.ru, Матч Премьер
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, TV10 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, TV24, Blue Sport, RTL+, W9 Suisse, RTL, Canal+ Sport, Blue Sport 1
Turkey: TV8,5, Exxen, S Sport+
UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK
US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW