Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will meet today at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville to play the 2021-2022 Europa League Final. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online free this decisive UEL match in different parts of the world.

A new champion will emerge today in the match to be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will clash in the 2021-2022 Europa League final and only one of them will celebrate with the trophy. Here you will find the start time of this exciting soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), and on Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will not be the first European competition final for the German team. Eintracht Frankfurt lost the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid and won the 1980 UEFA Cup by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach. In this edition of the 2021-2022 Europa League, the Eagles managed to beat Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham in the knockout stages to reach the final.

It's a different story for Rangers: they will play their sixth major European competiton final. The last time the Scottish team reached this stage was in the 2008 UEFA Cup final, where they lost to FC Zenit. Rangers defeated Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in knockout stages to reach this 2021-2022 Europa League final.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Start time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Bulgaria: 10:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Gem

Austria: RTL, Sky Sport Austria 7, Sky Sport Austria 1, RTL+, Servus TV

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, Canvas

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2

Bulgaria: bTV Action, MAX Sport 3, Voyo Sport

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Czech Republic: ČT2

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Finland: V Sport Ultra HD, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland

France: W9, Canal+ Sport, Free, Molotov

Germany: RTL+, RTL, Servus TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, TV8, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251

Jamaica: SportsMax, SportsMax App

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports App, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN, Canvas, Veronica TV, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania: VOYO, Pro Arena

Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Матч!, Sportbox.ru, Матч Премьер

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, TV10 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, TV24, Blue Sport, RTL+, W9 Suisse, RTL, Canal+ Sport, Blue Sport 1

Turkey: TV8,5, Exxen, S Sport+

UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW