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Australia vs Switzerland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Australia take on Switzerland at the Snapdragon Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. With the World Cup about to begin, both rivals clash, seeking to be ready for the match. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland
© Sona Maleterova/Getty ImagesGranit Xhaka of Switzerland
Match Summary
MatchAustralia vs Switzerland
TournamentFriendly
DateSaturday, June 6, 2026
Time3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamFubo, ViX

How to watch Australia vs Switzerland in the USA

Fans can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on either Fubo or ViX, with both streaming platforms carrying the action from start to finish.

Whether watching from home or on the go, both platforms will offer live coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss any part of this exciting contest.

Can I watch Australia vs Switzerland for free?

Viewers in the United States will be able to catch this much-anticipated matchup live through Fubo, which provides access to the network airing the game across the country.

Fans who prefer to stream without committing right away can also take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch the contest in real time without any initial payment.

See also

Mexico defeat Australia 1-0 in international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Australia and Switzerland will meet in a crucial World Cup warm-up as both teams make their final preparations for the tournament.

Switzerland is considered the favorite in a group that includes Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia, while Australia is gearing up for a tough challenge against the USMNT, Turkey, and Paraguay but remains confident of reaching the knockout stage.

With both sides looking to build momentum and fine-tune their form before their World Cup openers, this matchup promises to be an important test.

Nestory Irankunda of Australia – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

Nestory Irankunda of Australia – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

Australia vs Switzerland: Predicted Lineups

Australia (3-5-1-1): Ryan; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Italiano, Metcalfe, Devlin, Irvine, Bos; Irankunda; Toure.

Switzerland (3-4-3): Kobel; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Rieder, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Amdouni, Okafor.

What time is the Australia vs Switzerland match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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