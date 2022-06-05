Denmark will visit Austria in what will be Matchday 2 of group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Austria vs Denmark: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League will have this match between Austria and Denmark in its Matchday 2. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Without a doubt, these two teams have been the great surprises of Matchday 1. Despite being the least favorites, they defeated the last finalists of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and with great authority, both placing themselves as the leaders in this Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League with 3 points.

Austria beat Croatia 3-0 as visitors; while Denmark beat France 2-1 as well as visitors at the Stade de France. Both teams have shown the potential to fight for important things in this competition, despite the fact that they were not favorites in the previous one. The game between them is undoubtedly very promising.

Austria vs Denmark: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Austria and Denmark that will take place at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, will be played on Monday, June 6 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Austria vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Austria vs Denmark

Austria and Denmark will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Monday, June 6 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and on DAZN in Canada. Other option: ViX.

