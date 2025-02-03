Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate to serious injury for World Cup Qualifiers vs Brazil, Uruguay

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers return in March, and Argentina have two important matches against Uruguay and Brazil. However, Lionel Messi and company will be without one of their key players, as Lisandro Martinez has suffered a serious knee injury.

According to TyC Sports, the defender tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season. Martinez was carried off the field at Old Trafford in tears during Manchester United’s defeat against Crystal Palace.

He suffered the injury in the 82nd minute of the match after stumbling while challenging Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr. However, United have yet to confirm the full extent of the injury, as the player is set to undergo further tests.

‘Licha’ has dealt with other serious injuries recently, missing four months in 2023 due to a metatarsal fracture and then eight weeks with a ligament injury in 2024. His absence will affect Lionel Scaloni’s plans for Argentina in the remainder of the qualifying tournament.

Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off the pitch during Man United’s match vs Crystal Palace (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Brazil and Uruguay without key defenders

Martinez’s absence is a major blow for Argentina, led by Messi, who will face two bitter rivals in March. They will first travel to Montevideo to play against Uruguay on March 21, before hosting Brazil at Estadio Monumental on March 25.

Martinez is not the only defender at risk of missing the matches. Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, who suffered a hamstring injury in December, is also in doubt. However, Scaloni has defensive options, including veteran Nicolas Otamendi, who has filled in for Martinez on previous occasions.

The Argentina coach could also turn to Facundo Medina, who plays for Lens and can also feature as a left-back, as well as 21-year-old Valentin Gomez, who recently signed with Udinese.

When can Argentina qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Several countries have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Argentina, currently atop the CONMEBOL standings, could secure their spot with wins over Brazil and Uruguay, depending on other results.

