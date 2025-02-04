Scaloni makes huge admission on Argentina’s future as Messi’s World Cup status remains uncertain

Despite adding another trophy last year, Lionel Scaloni is thinking about rebuilding Argentina’s roster ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Whether Lionel Messi will be part of the squad for the tournament depends on him, but the head coach will consider fresh faces for the upcoming challenges.

“If we want to think about the World Cup, now is the time to give opportunities to young players who haven’t been part of the team yet,” Scaloni told DSports. “We are thinking about it and analyzing it. The core of the team is there, but… why not consider a young player who could contribute?“

“We believe this is the right moment, and we’ll see before the next call-up if we go ahead with it,” Scaloni added. Argentina’s next matches will take place in March, and the world champions will face Uruguay and Brazil in the Qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina are expected to play those matches without some of their usual players, such as Lisandro Martinez, who suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Manchester United. Additionally, Cristian Romero sustained a hamstring injury in December.

Lionel Messi and Nico Paz celebrate after scoring a goal against Bolivia (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Valentin Gomez and Facundo Medina are among Scaloni’s options to replace them. Meanwhile, other young players who could earn a place in the Argentina‘s squad include Nico Paz, Nicolas Valentini, Valentin Carboni, Alan Varela, Claudio Echeverri, and more.

Advertisement

see also Argentine World Cup champion names the world's best player after Lionel Messi: 'Only a step behind'

What are Lionel Messi’s plans with Argentina’s national team?

Scaloni also spoke about Messi’s future with the national team, stating that he isn’t putting any pressure on the No. 10 to decide. “The first thing to say is that both he and his teammates are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left, and the desire to play in the World Cup is something he has, just like everyone else,” the coach said. “We are not in a position to ask what he plans to do with his future.”

Advertisement

Scaloni added that he and Messi have good communication and that the captain is honest about his form. “I am not worried about him. I only want him to be happy, and when the time comes, he will decide. The doors are open,” he said.

As La Albiceleste sit atop the standings, they are expected to book their ticket soon. With 25 points, they could seal their place in the World Cup—which will take place in Mexico, the United States, and Canada—if they win both matches in the next international window.

Advertisement