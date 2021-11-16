With less than two weeks for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, the discussion about who the winner should be is heating up. Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has weighed in on this topic, claiming that N'Golo Kante deserves the award way more than Lionel Messi.

Following a pandemic-shortened season in which the award was not given, it's understandable that the soccer community can't wait for the 2021 Ballon d'Or results. In fact, there has been a lot of hype on the Internet lately.

Not long ago, a leak went viral on social media suggesting that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski had gathered the most votes over the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, another leak shortly after that had the PSG star atop the list.

The Ballon d'Or gossip continued when Portuguese outlet RTP went even further by claiming that Messi had been told by France Football he would receive his seventh Golden Ball, an idea that didn't please Patrice Evra.

Patrice Evra fires shot at Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d'Or, claims N'Golo Kante deserves it more

For a long time, the Ballon d'Or battle seemed to be reduced to Messi and Ronaldo. But, over the last few years things have changed, with new names making their way into the best player of the year conversation.

Everyone in world soccer weighs in on this matter, and recently it was the turn for Patrice Evra. The French legend admitted to Journal du Dimanche that he's tired of seeing Messi win the Ballon d'Or and that he doesn't deserve it this year. “In my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for N'Golo Kante or Jorginho, they deserve it! I don't understand why people say: 'He's just a midfielder.' They have won everything," he said.

Evra added that if any of them doesn't receive the award, it would be unfair. "What did he (Messi) won this year? Right, the Copa America. But what did he accomplish with Barcelona?" the former France international continued.

Thierry Henry also weighs in on Ballon d'Or discussion

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has also spoken about this subject. While he wasn't as harsh on Messi as Evra, the iconic striker believes Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has given reasons to win the prize.

"Let's be realistic, I hope it will be him, Benzema. Lewandowski would have been chosen in 2020 if the award hadn't been canceled. We can also talk about Jorginho because he won it all. And there's Messi, who conquered the Copa America," Henry said, as quoted by As.

As the ceremony was canceled last year, it's normal that the expectations are even higher now. Whether Messi will get his seventh Ballon d'Or or it will be the turn for another player is something that remains to be seen. We'll know on November 29 if any of the previous leaks were correct.