Mavericks’ Klay Thompson shares honest thoughts on Max Christie

Nico Harrison has taken a new direction with the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA sports project, bringing in two versatile two-way players in Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Both players immediately proved their value, scoring 23+ points each in their Mavs debut while showcasing their defensive commitment. Following their impressive performances, Klay Thompson had high praise for Max Christie.

Klay Thompson had high praise for Max Christie, describing him as a great addition to the Dallas Mavericks and highlighting his defensive instincts and team-first mentality. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with Max, what a great addition… I’ve had great success with Michigan State guys in my career, and he’s just another one. They come in, they know how to defend, they are team players, and he has such a bright future in this league.“

With Christie’s role expanding, the Mavericks now have another impact player alongside Anthony Davis who can contribute on both ends of the court. Thompson also admitted that Christie’s shooting ability caught him off guard, praising his touch and mechanics. “I did not, but he has a beautiful jump shot…Great arc on the ball, backspin, and you can’t leave him open,” stated Klay Thompson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the additions of Max Christie and Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks have yet to find consistency, failing to win more than two consecutive games in February. The challenge has only grown with Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury, making it even harder for the team to build momentum.

Max Christie #00 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

However, Max Christie has already begun to showcase his talent and versatility, proving to be a valuable asset. If the Mavs can establish defensive stability, they could still position themselves as NBA title contenders.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Luka Doncic shares heartfelt message with Dallas Mavericks fans

Mavericks’ Klay Thompson shares hilarious mix-up with Max Christie

Klay Thompson also shared a lighthearted moment, revealing that for years he mistakenly believed Christie was the son of former NBA player Doug Christie: “I thought that was Doug Christie’s son for like years… I clarified that with him and they’re not related. Same measurables you know? 6’6″ off guard,” Thompson joked.

Advertisement

While the two may share a similar build and playing style, Max Christie is carving out his own path, earning respect and recognition from one of the Mavericks’ top players. His relentless work ethic and defensive versatility will make him a valuable asset on the court.