The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 campaign with revamped expectations under head coach Shane Beamer. After an exciting finish to the season with a 9-4 record, though their season finale loss to Illinois during their bowl game left a sour taste in everybodies mouths in Columbia. While the team is focused on building off last season, head coach Beamer couldn’t put one particular loss on the backburner, taking a shot at Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin with a candid comment.

The Gamecocks suffered their worst loss of the NCAA 2024 campaign against the Rebels, falling 27-3. Though the visiting team outplayed South Carolina, the game stole a national spotlight for another reason.

As it had occurred in previous Ole Miss’ outings, the program coached by Kiffin was accused to fake injuries in order to delay the game and essentially get a timeout. Of course, the Rebels firmly denied those claims, but months later Beamer doubled down on his accusation.

“A team that we played this season — it’s amazing how many times they had an injury on defense after the opposing offense made a first down on an explosive play and had some momentum,” Beamer stated, via On3. “There’s certainly something to that, and you have to be able to overcome it as a team.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi.

No holding back

Beamer didn’t explicitly name Kiffin or Ole Miss, but the signs clearly point to the school he’s referring to. Moreover, he didn’t stop there, going on to criticize the program in Oxford for its actions during their last meeting.

However, Beamer admitted that faking injuries has been a common issue in college football and acknowledged that Kiffin’s Rebels are not the only ones engaging in it.

“We’re not perfect, don’t get me wrong,” Beamer added. “But certainly, that is what some people are using it for. One, to slow momentum, or two to catch their breath. If a team is going fast and they need a minute to catch their breath. It’s not what the sport intended for.

“There’s no question that it’s a bad look for everyone involved. Look, there were some absolutely embarrassing, blatant faking of injuries that we saw this season. And it’s not what’s best for the game. There’s no question about it. The teams don’t want to see it. The fans don’t want to see it.”

Ole Miss denies faking injuries

Due to the buzz surrounding accusations that Ole Miss was faking injuries, the school issued a statement last season denying the claims and clarifying that the program had no ill intent to influence the game in any way.

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on in the second quarter during their game against the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Feigned injuries has become a notable topic in college football, and we realize our program has been part of that discussion,” Ole Miss stated. “We have been in communication with the National Coordinator for Football Officiating and provided relevant medical information for his review to answer questions about recent injuries. We have also updated the SEC office, and our head coach will communicate with our coaches and players to ensure we conduct ourselves properly and are compliant in this matter.”

While the drama seemed to be in the rear view mirror, it looks as if South Carolina hasn’t forgotten about last season’s matchup, so expect their upcoming matchup on November 1st to be must-watch television. The fans and students in Oxford will certainly not let this incident go unnoticed when Beamer and the Gamecocks walk into Vaught Hemingway Stadium.