Banfield and River Plate will meet at Florencio Solá Stadium, Buenos Aires on Matchday 10 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Both teams want to get closer to the top spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Taladro are having an irregular season. They have played nine matches and obtained four victories, three losses, and two draws. In this context, the team managed by Diego Dabove is in sixth place in the standings with 14 points. In their last Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional match Banfield defeated Patronato de Parana 1-0.

On the other hand, River Plate are doing a great campaign. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is in second place in the standings with 19 points, two behind Racing which are in the first place of Group A with 21 points. El Millonario will play again after beating Argentinos Juniors 4-2.

Banfield vs River Plate: Date

Banfield and River Plate will face each other at Florencio Solá Stadium on Sunday, April 17, on Matchday 10 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Banfield vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Banfield vs River Plate

This game for Matchday 10 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional, Banfield, and River Plate at Florencio Solá Stadium on Sunday, April 17, will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: ViX, and TyC Sports International.