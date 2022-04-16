River Plate will visit Banfield this Sunday, April 17 for the Matchday 10 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Banfield and River Plate will face each other this Sunday, April 17 at the Florencia Sola Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga.

River Plate will be looking to overtake Racing at the top of the standings. They are currently two points below the Avellaneda team, so by winning they could surpass them and become leaders of Zone 1 in the Copa de la Liga. They come from winning their last game against Fortaleza for the Copa Libertadores.

In the case of Banfield, they are still out of the qualifying zone for the Final Phase. But there are only 3 points that separate it from Defensa y Justicia, the last team classified to the next phase, so a victory against River would allow them to equal the team of Florencia Varela on points (although "El Halcon" must play their game for Matchday 10).

Banfield vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Florencio Sola, Banfield, Argentina

Banfield vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Banfield vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected, throughout history River Plate have been the dominators of the statistics. Regardless of the games played during the amateur era, these two teams met 90 times, with 48 wins for River, 24 draws, and 18 for Banfield. The last confrontation between the two was on matchday 15 of the last tournament, with a 1-0 victory for the “Millonarios”.

How to watch or live stream Banfield vs River Plate in the US

The game that Banfield and River Plate will this Sunday, April 17 at the Florencio Sola Stadium for the Matchday 10 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, and TyC Sports International.

Banfield vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -118 odds, while Banfield have +320. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

Caliente Banfield +320 Tie +245 River Plate -118

*Odds via Caliente