Although it looked like Barcelona came close to secure the signing of Alvaro Morata from Juventus, the Serie A giants would not let the Spanish striker leave. Here, check out the three reasons why Morata would stay in Italy.

Barcelona started the winter transfer window strongly by landing Ferran Torres from Manchester City. It hasn't been an easy move for them with all their financial problems, but Xavi Hernandez made his first big signing anyway.

Shortly after they announced him, the Cules were heavily linked with another Spain international. Alvaro Morata has reportedly become the Catalans' new target to reinforce the striker position in winter.

For a moment, it seemed that he was just a few steps away from making the move to Camp Nou. However, the days have passed and Morata continues at Juventus. These are the three reasons why he'll probably stay there for the rest of the season as well.

1. Barcelona's problems to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play

As much as Xavi wants to bring in Alvaro Morata this month, the truth is that the financial aspect is still a huge obstacle for Barcelona. They have barely been able to register Ferran Torres in La Liga, something they've only been able to do by finding a new destination for Philippe Coutinho and reaching an agreement with Samuel Umtiti to reduce his salary.

With debt of more than €1 billion and having lost €400m last season, La Liga established Barcelona have a salary cap of €97 million for the 2021-22 campaign - a €250m reduction from last term. Therefore, they'd need to free up even more space should they want to include Morata in their roster.

2. Juventus would not let Morata leave without first securing a replacement

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has emphasized on Alvaro Morata's importance for the team, claiming he would not leave the club. The former Real Madrid striker is on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid and he is the Old Lady's main forward.

Losing him halfway through the season has not been in their plans and if they were to accept that, Juventus would first want to sign another striker. They were linked with Mauro Icardi but PSG wouldn't let him leave, thus making Morata's exit to Barcelona fall apart.

3. Federico Chiesa's injury a huge blow for Juventus

Another factor that would prevent Morata from moving to Barcelona might be Federico Chiesa's recent setback. The Italian star suffered an ACL injury that rules him out for the remainder of the season, which is why Juventus would hold on even tighter to Morata. They have already suffered a big loss for this term, they won't be open to losing another important offensive player.