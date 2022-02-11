Even though Barcelona and Cesar Azpilicueta have reportedly reached an agreement in principle months ago, a clause in his Chelsea contract could prevent the Spanish defender from joining the Cules next season.

Many changes were made in Barcelona since Xavi Hernandez took over. It was not an easy start for the new manager, as many of the clubs' woes couldn't be fixed overnight. Besides, he inherited a weakened squad from former coach Ronald Koeman.

However, the Cules made the best of the winter transfer window - even during tough times for the club amid its worst financial crisis in years. With Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barca look stronger than a few months ago.

But that's just the beginning for Xavi as new faces are expected to arrive at Camp Nou next summer. The Cules have reportedly kept tabs on Cesar Azpilicueta, who would become a free agent in July unless Chelsea trigger a clause in his contract.

The clause in Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea contract that could prevent a Barcelona move

The veteran defender has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season, when his current deal with Chelsea expires. However, it seems that The Blues could keep their captain for longer.

According to Marca, there's a clause in Azpilicueta's contract that would allow Chelsea to renew his deal for two more years without needing the player's approval. That would finish Barcelona's hopes of landing him for nothing.

Azpilicueta, 32, has apparently become an interesting target for Barca for his ability to perform both at center-back or at right-back, whether it is in a three-man or four-man defense. It was even reported that he and the LaLiga giants had an agreement in principle, but his future might be in Chelsea's hands.