An awful financial situation has forced Barcelona to face rebuild by looking for cheap options. To continue providing experience to a youthful dressing room, a Chelsea veteran could become a new leader in their squad as Xavi approves his arrival.

Things are changing in Barcelona following a disappointing process under Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was supposed to change the team's fortunes when he took over in the summer of 2020, but nothing went according to plan.

Barca hired another club icon in Xavi Hernandez, someone who has a brighter future in his managerial career. But the challenge won't be easy. Not only Los Cules find themselves in a tough spot in La Liga and suffered a weak start to the Champions League, but they are still haunted by a financial crisis.

The tight budget has already prevented them from making expensive signings in the last transfer window. Under these circumstances, Barca would repeat a formula that has sort of worked for them last summer: target out-of-contract players.

Report: Barcelona eye Chelsea veteran as potential new leader

Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Kun Aguero all joined Barcelona as free agents in the summer as the club tried to find a way to land new faces without spending too much. Their finances haven't improved since then, so we can expect Barca to continue in the same way.

That makes Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta a great target for the Catalans, who according to ESPN, are keeping tabs on his situation. The Spanish defender has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and if he doesn't extend it before January, Barca could step in to negotiate a pre-contract agreement.

Azpilicueta, 32, is understood to be appreciated by Barca's hierarchy not only due to his potential free agent status, but also because of the experience he would provide to the squad. He had a fantastic 2021 becoming a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and even lifting the UCL trophy wearing Chelsea's armband.

He was even re-called to the Spain national team after three years. So we're not talking about a player whose best days are far behind him. Besides, the report claims Xavi values the fact that Azpilicueta can perform either in a four-man or three-man defense. Even though he usually plays at right-back, the Spaniard can also play as center-back.

Chelsea look confident Azpilicueta will put pen to a new deal to extend his nine-year spell at the club, but as long as he doesn't, Barcelona can imagine the possibility of approaching him. It would be another signing that brings experience to Camp Nou, just like Dani Alves did recently.