Barcelona could sell their name for €100M according to a report

Could Barcelona go the way of McDonalds? According to a 90min report it could be the case as a Qatar club is interested in purchasing the name of FC Barcelona and franchising the team in the country.

The Qatar club was not named, but they are offering the financially strapped Barcelona in the range of €100 million for their name and likeness. Club president Joan Laporta was reported as having traveled to the country and is considering the proposal.

Barcelona is reported to have a structural debt of €1.35 billion and has not yet found any viable solutions to reduce said debt.

Barcelona to franchise club name

As if being in 1-billion-euro debt is not enough, somehow Barcelona has undertaken the massive renovation of their home ground the Camp Nou but have managed to reduce wages by 200 million euros.

Barcelona’s poor economic state was one of the main reasons as to why the club could not resign Lionel Messi after the former PSG star became a free agent. Messi would announce he would move to MLS to play for Inter Miami, although the Argentine is yet to sign his contract.