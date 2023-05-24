Considering the fact that Lionel Messi‘s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the conclusion of the season, his name keeps coming up in connection with a possible return to Barcelona. This summer, the veteran may sign with any team he wants since he is a free agent and has been extensively speculated to leave France.

Only his former side have shown interest in signing him. Many members of the Catalan club could be thrilled by this prospect, but they might not all be there to see the historic moment. Despite the Argentine’s possible comeback, several club greats who spent many seasons with him will be leaving the club this summer.

As of this month, Sergio Busquets had already confirmed his departure from the La Liga winners, with his contract running out on June 30. Last Wednesday, he sent a video on social media in which he explained his choice.

Report: Jordi Alba won’t reunite with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Now another one of Messi’s ex-Blaugrana teammates Jordi Alba has confirmed he will leave Camp Nou this summer, making him the latest club legend to announce his departure. After losing Gerard Pique, another star and captain, early in the season, Barcelona are planning a significant shakeup of their squad.

On the official Barcelona website, it was announced that: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi.”

This summer will signal a generational shift at one of the world’s most illustrious teams when Jordi Alba leaves Barca after losing his starting spot to Alejandro Balde, who is just 19 years old. The 34-year-old defender announced his decision in a reflective video posted to his social media platforms.