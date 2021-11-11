If Xavi thought that Barcelona was ready to shell out the cash in the winter transfer market, he will need to think again, the Catalan club’s dire financial situation will leave the new coach with very little wiggle room.

Xavi is Barcelona’s new coach, but now what? Barcelona has a number of areas the club needs to improve at and with the winter transfer market emerging it was a good time to do that, but now it seems unlikely that Barcelona will cause a dent in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona has areas of need, mainly at forward, especially after Sergio Aguero was sidelined due to a cardiac arrhythmia that will keep him out for three months. Other areas include the midfield and defense, basically 1 player in each area of the field.

Now according to reports from ESPN UK, Xavi will have to make do with a very low sum of money to find new players to help Barcelona, who sit ninth in La Liga. Find out how much Xavi is expected to get.

Barcelona to only allow Xavi to spend €10 million in winter transfer market

€10 million is the magic number for Xavi to spend in the winter transfer market. Barcelona’s dire financial situation has shelved plans that the club was willing to allocate €20 million in the winter. According to ESPN UK the firing of Ronald Koeman, and his contract clauses, plus the hiring of Xavi from his previous club Al-Sadd and the new contracts to Ansu Fati and Pedri have limited the club heavily for the rest of the season.

Xavi wanted to add a forward during the winter and only four days ago names such as Edinson Cavani, Timo Werner, and Raheem Sterling, were mentioned as possible transfer or loan moves, but given the 10 million mark it is near impossible that those players could move with that budget.

Barcelona may need to look elsewhere for affordable talents that will most likely be short term loans as €10 million won’t cut it to take the team back to the top of World soccer.

