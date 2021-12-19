La Liga strugglers, Barcelona have been linked with a surprising move for a midfielder who has been overlooked by his Premier League club for quite some time now.

Barcelona are expected to reignite their interest in Manchester United outcast Juan Mata, reports in England suggest. The La Liga side had attempted to get the Spaniard before he signed his contract extension last year, and according to the Daily Star, they are planning a new bid for the player.

Mata's contract at Old Trafford ends at the end of the season after a one-year deal was agreed last summer, and he will be free to begin discussions with foreign teams on January 1. The Red Devils would be willing to dump his £130,000-per-week earnings but would prefer to cash in on him.

The report has revealed that the Blaugrana are hesitant and unable to pay a transfer fee. Thus, they are expecting United to let the veteran depart for free six months before the end of the season. However, due to the Catalans' precarious financial situation, they could be obliged to sign him for free in the summer.

Mata could return to La Liga for first time since 2011

The 33-year-old midfielder hasn't featured in his homeland in almost a decade, having joined Chelsea from Valencia in 2011. Whereas, Mata has been in Manchester for eight years, after leaving the London outfit in January 2014.

However, the Spanish ace has been used infrequently in the previous 18 months, with only three appearances totaling 151 minutes so far this season. So far this season, he has only played 151 minutes for the Red Devils in all competitions, with only three outings in the Premier League.

Mata might, however, still reach an agreement with Barca for a pre-contract deal for the summer, as he will be allowed to do after his contract expires at the beginning of the new year.