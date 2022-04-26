Manchester United will once again be active on the market next summer. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Frenkie de Jong has become one of their targets and they are reportedly willing to offer two players in exchange of the Barcelona star.

The next transfer window will be crucial for the future of Manchester United, who are expected to make big changes in the summer in the wake of a disappointing campaign. Nothing has gone according to plan this term, in which they'll finish trophyless for the fifth straight year.

Following the much-hyped arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils were expected to challenge for at least the Premier League title. Instead, they are at risk of missing out on a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked early in the season, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick couldn't steer the ship either. United were eventually knocked out of the Champions League and also suffered disappointing eliminations in the domestic cups. The hope at Old Trafford is that next season under Erik ten Hag will be different, but in order to do that they may have to set up a new roster.

Man United reportedly willing to swap 2 players for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

The Dutchman's arrival at the 'Theater of Dreams' has immediately fueled rumors about a potential interest in Frenkie de Jong. The Barcelona star worked under ten Hag in a memorable Ajax team that reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League semifinals, so the ties are inevitable.

The middle of the park is one of the many areas where United will probably make changes this summer, as Paul Pogba is expected to leave when his contract expires in June. According to BBC Sport, United are interested in de Jong to be his replacement.

Barcelona, however, would demand a high asking price to let him leave, which is why the English side would offer two players in return. The report claims that Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles could be part of this deal. The striker has only scored five goals in 31 appearances this season, while the left-back took part in just 22 games. Even though Barcelona may want to sign players at their positions, this trade would not make much sense for them.

Yes, de Jong could be on the move this summer. But if they do let him go, Barca would expect to cash in rather than receiving two players who may not even make the starting eleven next season.

Let's keep in mind the fact that Barcelona paid a mind-blowing $94.60 million for de Jong in 2019, right after his fantastic run with Ajax to the Champions League semifinals. So even if they give up on him, they'll try to at least recover as much money as they can.