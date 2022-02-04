The Uruguayan defender’s contract is up in 2023 and Barcelona is doing everything they can to keep the 22-year-old center back.

Ronald Araujo has come into his own, the Uruguayan defender has taken command at the back for both Barcelona and Uruguay. Araujo, who is coming off of two very good games for his national team, has been pegged to be the heir apparent to Gerard Piqué.

With Barcelona having paid attention to all their incoming transfers, they are now looking at finding a solution to the players they want to keep on their squad for the long term. In Araujo’s case the defender’s current deal ends in June of 2023.

Araujo has played 45 games for Barcelona in three years after playing in Barcelona B and coming from Boston River in Uruguay back in 2018. Now according to Marca, Manchester United is “serious” about signing the youngster.

Ronald Araujo on Manchester United’s shortlist

The Uruguayan defender is reported by Marca to have opened talks with United prior to the pandemic. Nonetheless, with the Premier League clubs back in the transfer market, “The Red Devils” are looking to extend a substantial offer for the Uruguayan.

Araujo has seen his performances rise at Barcelona, becoming one of the few players at the club who have saved face amid the up and down season Barcelona has had. On the international level, Araujo has played 7 times for Uruguay and recently played against Venezuela where he was played as a wing back and performed very well.

