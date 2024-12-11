The Buffalo Bills are in a favorable position, having secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs with four games still to play. As they focus on their ultimate goal — a Super Bowl title in February 2025 — attention is now shifting to fine-tuning their game. However, one recent loss has sparked conversation, including remarks from Bill Belichick about the team’s performance and quarterback Josh Allen in their narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

In their most recent game, the Bills were edged out by the Rams, falling short by just two points in a contest where Buffalo experimented with different strategies. One of those experiments involved quarterback Josh Allen attempting a 1st and goal sneak play on a critical drive. Unfortunately, the play didn’t succeed, and Belichick in The Let’s Go Pod with Jim Gray weighed in on what went wrong during that crucial moment.

Close to a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen and the offense lined up for the sneak, hoping to gain enough yardage to set up another chance to force overtime. But the play faltered, and Belichick offered his analysis of the failed execution.

“There were opportunities for Allen to roll out and throw it away if the play wasn’t there,” Belichick said. “By using that first timeout earlier in the sequence, it changed the dynamic of the game. Buffalo didn’t leave themselves much of a chance to win.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Belichick comments on Rams’ star Puka Nacua

Bill Belichick also weighed in on the standout performance of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the team’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. While addressing the pivotal play that nearly decided the game for the Bills, Belichick also praised Nacua’s contribution to the Rams’ season. The former Patriots head coach was candid in his admiration for the Rams star and his impact on the team’s playoff aspirations.

“Quite a player,” Belichick said. “His size is impressive, and his toughness stands out. He makes a lot of plays, and he’s got the hair, the flow, the look — he’s fun to watch.” Belichick’s words sparked some speculation among fans, with many suggesting that if Nacua were playing under Belichick’s system, he could be even more dominant than he already is.

Through 8 games this season, Nacua has been a key factor in the Rams’ offense. With 708 receiving yards, 54 receptions, and 74 targets, the Nacua’s wideout has helped lead Los Angeles to a 7-6 record, putting them in the thick of the playoff race. His all-around performance has made him an integral part of the Rams’ game plan this season.

Tom Brady shares a funny moment recalling Belichick

In a lighthearted moment during the NFL on Fox preview coverage of the Rams-Bills game, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared a funny exchange with Jay Glazer. Brady jokingly told Glazer to leave the studio and head to SoFi Stadium for the game. The exchange caught fans’ attention when Brady later reposted the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account, comparing the moment to his time with Belichick.

“Jay’s channeling his best ‘Bill Belichick after the 2019 season’ impression,” Brady joked. “Just kidding, coach—everyone knows I couldn’t resist the Florida sunshine.” Brady quickly clarified, ensuring his comment was understood in the spirit of humor. Now, with Belichick entering a new chapter in his coaching career in 2025, Brady has more opportunities to weigh in, especially considering their strong relationship.