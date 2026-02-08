Trending topics:
NFL

Drake Maye sends clear message after Patriots’ loss in 2026 Super Bowl against Seahawks

Drake Maye had a very bad game against the Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026 and that was a key factor in the Patriots not lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Drake Maye quarterback of the Patriots
Drake Maye quarterback of the Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots lost the 2026 Super Bowl with a score of 29-13 against the Seattle Seahawks. The young quarterback never had an answer for Mike Macdonald’s defense.

The Seahawks recorded six sacks and forced Maye to throw two interceptions. It was a dominant performance from start to finish as Seattle lifted the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

In the case of the Patriots, the night in Santa Clara was a tough lesson for Drake Maye. Although he came close to winning the MVP award, the QB is still far from being Tom Brady’s successor, even though the future looks promising.

Drake Maye’s reaction after Super Bowl loss against Seahawks

Drake Maye admitted that the Seahawks were clearly better than the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and that he regrets not having been able to help his teammates achieve a championship.

“Definitely hurts. It’s been a long ride. They played better than us tonight. They deserved to win that game. I love this team. All those guys in the locker room. We leave it all on the field and I know a lot of guys did that tonight. We just came up short. We didn’t play our best and that’s what happens.”

Regarding his poor performance, Maye took responsibility. “All credit to them. They brought some pressure. They got us a few times. I just got to be better with the football and make better decisions. I got to make better throws when the game is like that. I have to make some throws and help us move the football.”

