Drake Maye makes something clear to Mike Vrabel, Patriots about performance in Super Bowl LX loss to Seahawks

Drake Maye’s Super Bowl debut turned from a dream to a nightmare in the blink of an eye. After the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the gameplan put up by Mike Vrabel and company, the sophomore NFL sensation quarterback dropped a bold confession.

“What I’d like to have back? I’d like to go back to the beginning and redo it,” Maye confessed to reporters during his postgame media availability. “Obviously, so many plays you can decide and change the game.

“There’s a few plays in the first half where I though I could’ve made a better throw or make a better decision. And really it just comes down to who makes the plays and who doesn’t, and [the Seahawks] made plays tonight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…