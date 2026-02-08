Trending topics:
NFL

Drake Maye makes something clear to Mike Vrabel, Patriots about performance in Super Bowl LX loss to Seahawks

Drake Maye broke his silence with a blunt confession to Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots after the 29-13 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Drake Maye at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesDrake Maye at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Drake Maye’s Super Bowl debut turned from a dream to a nightmare in the blink of an eye. After the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the gameplan put up by Mike Vrabel and company, the sophomore NFL sensation quarterback dropped a bold confession.

“What I’d like to have back? I’d like to go back to the beginning and redo it,” Maye confessed to reporters during his postgame media availability. “Obviously, so many plays you can decide and change the game.

There’s a few plays in the first half where I though I could’ve made a better throw or make a better decision. And really it just comes down to who makes the plays and who doesn’t, and [the Seahawks] made plays tonight.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Drake Maye about his performance in Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss
NFL

Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Drake Maye about his performance in Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss

Mike Vrabel loses Super Bowl in first season as Patriots HC: How long did it take Bill Belichick to win first ring?
NFL

Mike Vrabel loses Super Bowl in first season as Patriots HC: How long did it take Bill Belichick to win first ring?

Patriots coaching staff: Who are Mike Vrabel’s assistants in New England?
NFL

Patriots coaching staff: Who are Mike Vrabel’s assistants in New England?

Drake Maye sends clear message after Patriots’ loss in 2026 Super Bowl against Seahawks
NFL

Drake Maye sends clear message after Patriots’ loss in 2026 Super Bowl against Seahawks

Better Collective Logo