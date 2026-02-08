Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Drake Maye about his performance in Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss

The New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks following an underwhelming performance by quarterback Drake Maye. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Maye’s showing on football’s biggest stage.

Drake Maye was unable to secure his first Super Bowl title with New England. Although he finished the game with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, those numbers do not fully reflect what unfolded during much of the contest.

Through the first three quarters, the Patriots failed to score a single point, as Maye and the offense struggled to find answers against the Seahawks’ defense. Unsurprisingly, the young quarterback became a focal point of criticism after the loss to Seattle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel gets real about Drake Maye’s Super Bowl LX performance

The Patriots suffered the sixth Super Bowl loss in franchise history in a hard-fought defeat against the Seahawks. While neither team scored a touchdown through the first three quarters, Seattle managed to build a 12-point lead behind several field goals.

Even without touchdowns, the Seahawks’ offense, led by Sam Darnold, consistently moved the ball well enough to put kicker Jason Myers in scoring range—something Maye and the Patriots offense were unable to do for most of the game.

Advertisement

Following the loss, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Drake Maye’s performance. Rather than placing blame on his quarterback, Vrabel took a measured approach and defended him with a clear message.

Advertisement

see also Cooper Kupp and other wide receivers who won the Super Bowl with multiple teams

“Yeah, this is not about just one guy,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference. “It starts with us as a coaching staff, making sure that we’re doing our part. And obviously, we need to execute, protect him, and help the quarterback.”

Advertisement

While Vrabel emphasized that Maye was not solely responsible for the loss, he acknowledged that the offense needed to sustain better drives. He also pointed out that the defense did not perform at its usual level against the run, allowing Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III—named Super Bowl LX MVP—to rush for 135 yards.

SurveyHow many Super Bowls will Drake Maye win in his career? How many Super Bowls will Drake Maye win in his career? already voted 0 people

Advertisement