All of a sudden, the mood has changed at Barcelona as fans are not talking about 'XaviBall' anymore. A shocking UEFA Europa League exit and a painful defeat to Cadiz seem to threaten their season, but here's why Xavi seems confident that his team will turn things around.

When it looked like the club was finally getting back on track, a rough week has put Barcelona under heavy fire again. While fans are still upset about the presence of around 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou, the team is no longer in contention for the UEFA Europa League title and its La Liga aspirations seem slim as well.

The outlook was quite different for the Cules a week ago, as they were riding on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Spanish league - including a massive victory in El Clasico against Real Madrid - and were still alive in Europe.

However, two consecutive home defeats in just four days can surely change everything for such a big club. Barcelona are 15 points behind Real Madrid and their title aspirations look practically over. But Xavi Hernandez is confident that his team will react fast because key players could be back soon.

Here's why Xavi believes Barcelona will get back to winning ways

If there's something that Xavi has already restored at the club is optimism. Barca may still have a long way to go before they can feel proud again, but having hope is not a bad way to start. The outlook might be a bit different right now, but it hasn't changed Xavi's mindset.

According to Spanish outlet As, Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati could be back in the team soon. That means that Xavi would have his starting center-backs available, with Pique and Ronald Araujo both ready to command the defense again.

Fati's return could be great news as well, as the 19-year-old wonderkid is expected to play for the first time this year when Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Having his first-choice defenders back in the lineup in addition to the return of the promising youngster, who has yet to play with Barca's winter signings, could unlock a better version of Barcelona in what will be a demanding final stretch of the season.

Barcelona schedule: Next games in the 2021-22 La Liga

Even though Real Madrid are just a few steps away from securing the La Liga championship, Barcelona are still alive in the title race and it's up to them to fight until the very end. Besides, they still have a lot to play for this season as they need to secure a place in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.