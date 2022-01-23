Everything looked set for Napoli to take defender Nicolas Tagliafico on loan for the remainder of the season. However, with Barcelona suddenly knocking on the door, the player has changed his priorities.

Ajax and Napoli were said to have reached an agreement for defender Nicolas Tagliafico. After selling Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos, the Partenopei are seeking a new centre-back, with Kalidou Koulibaly now representing Senegal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Tuttomercatoweb and Sky Italia, Napoli were the only team to make an official offer for Tagliafico to de Godenzonen so far. The Serie A club wanted to loan Tagliafico with the option to buy him at the conclusion of the season.

It is not the first time the Partenopei have been connected to the Argentina international, as he was on their radar over the summer and even the previous season. However, the Italian side are now facing some serious competition, with Barcelona jumping in pole position to steal the player.

Nicolas Tagliafico to reject Napoli, wants only Barcelona move

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already held talks with the Eredivisie team and the 2021 Copa America winner with Argentina who wants to leave the Netherlands after four years. Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the interest and added that the 29-year-old is adamant about joining the Blaugrana the following week, before the end of the January transfer window.

In addition, it is believed that Tagliafico is solely eager to move to La Liga early as possible, and he thinks that Ajax would allow him to leave on loan and take advantage of this great quality-leap opportunity for his career. However, the two parties still need to sort out the final details, since the Barca management are only considering a temporary transfer.

On the other hand, the Amsterdam-based outfit's deal with Tagliafico runs until summer 2023, so as a result, they are looking to cash in on him while they can still recuperate a profit. Alejandro Balde, who is currently featuring for Barcelona B, could also move to Ajax on loan in order to facilitate the transfer.