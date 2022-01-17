Barcelona take on Athletic Club at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

Barcelona and Athletic Club meet in the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao. The visitors want to start winning more games this year, but the home team is strong at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location.

Barcelona lost a painful game against Real Madrid 2-3 for the Spanish Super Cup in the Semi-finals. That defeat was the end of a winning streak of three wins and three draws that included La Liga games and a victory against Linares 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Athletic Club also won a recent Copa del Rey game against Atletico Mancha Real 2-0 on the road, that was the team's first victory in the tournament. But Athletic Club lost on January 16 against Real Madrid the Spanish Super Cup final 0-2.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Date

Barcelona and Athletic Club play for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey on Thursday, January 20 at San Mamés Barria in Bilbao. The visitors' offense is superior, but the home team's defense is one of the best of the season allowing only 0.80 goals per game.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club at the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

This game for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey, Barcelona and Athletic Club at the San Mamés Barria in Bilbao on Thursday, January 20, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

