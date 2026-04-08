Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
champions league

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in a massive 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Stay here for minute-by-minute updates of this heavyweight encounter!

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are gearing up to host a massive showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou as they clash with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

After facing off over the weekend in LaLiga, where Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, they now begin their Champions League quarterfinal series at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona enter this stage as the heavy favorites after crushing Newcastle 8-3 on aggregate. However, Atletico Madrid are also coming off a dominant 7-5 aggregate victory over Tottenham, leaving the series wide open.

Why are Raphina and Frenkie de Jong not playing?

Raphinha is not playing for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid due to a hamstring injury he suffered while playing for Brazil during a friendly against France. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in late February.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Spotify Camp Nou!

Atletico Madrid lineup confirmed!

Atletico Madrid's starting XI: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Davide Hancko, Robin Le Normand, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona lineup confirmed!

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Eric Garcia; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowksi.

Today's referees

Istvan Kovacs has been appointed to officiate the clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Mihai Marica (ROU)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Ferencz Tunyogi(ROU)
  • Fourth official: Szabolcs Kovacs (ROU)
  • VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will get underway at the Spotify Camp Nou at 3:00 PM (ET).

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: Paramount+ and ViX.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou in their first leg of the quarterfinals.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions