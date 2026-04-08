Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Barcelona are gearing up to host a massive showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou as they clash with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

After facing off over the weekend in LaLiga, where Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, they now begin their Champions League quarterfinal series at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona enter this stage as the heavy favorites after crushing Newcastle 8-3 on aggregate. However, Atletico Madrid are also coming off a dominant 7-5 aggregate victory over Tottenham, leaving the series wide open.