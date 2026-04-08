Video: Julian Alvarez scores fantastic free-kick goal for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Champions League QF first leg

Nearing the stroke of halftime in the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Julian Alvarez turned the tide with a moment of brilliance. The Argentine striker curled a stunning free kick into the back of the net, handing the Colchoneros an advantage and a massive momentum shift heading into the locker room.

The sequence began when Alvarez linked up with compatriot Giuliano Simeone, drawing a desperate foul that fundamentally altered the match. The referee wasted no time issuing a straight red card to Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi, and Alvarez made them pay immediately, clinical execution on the ensuing set piece to punish the 10-man Catalan side.

The goal marks Alvarez’s 17th across all competitions this season, a vital contribution for a player who has found himself under the microscope recently. After battling a dip in form and mounting scrutiny from the Madrid faithful, the Argentine “Spider” used one swing of his boot to silence the critics and remind the league of his world-class quality.

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Absolute brilliance from Julián Álvarez 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/SeyR3AjDrg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2026

Alvarez continues Champions League tear

With his latest strike, Alvarez has now tallied eight goals in this year’s competition, cementing his status as Atletico Madrid’s premier European threat. After a clinical hat trick in the Round of 16 against Tottenham, the Argentine international has found the net again, providing Atleti with a crucial advantage on the scoreboard.

Alvarez has now matched his Champions League output with his La Liga total. While his domestic form has been characterized as less “decisive” by some critics, he appears to be playing with a renewed sense of confidence on the continent, a shift in mentality that has the Metropolitano faithful dreaming of a deep run.

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Alvarez’s dominance against Barcelona

The Argentine has proven to be a persistent thorn in the side of Barcelona, racking up four goals against the Catalan giants since arriving in Madrid.

His history against Barca began last season with a goal in a 4-2 defeat at the Metropolitano. However, he truly made his mark by netting a vital brace to eliminate Barcelona from the Copa del Rey.