Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in 2026 UEFA Champions League QF first leg?

Frenkie de Jong will be one of the major absences in the first-leg quarterfinal clash of the 2026 UEFA Champions League between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The Dutchman is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss the home match.

The midfielder was part of a small group of players who did not train this week under the orders of Hanski Flick. Raphinha, Marc Bernal, and Andreas Christensen will be other absences.

The visitors, meanwhile, will also have absences. Pablo Barrios suffered a muscle injury, as did Jan Oblak, and they will not take part. Veteran defender Jose Maria Gimenez is also injured and will miss the first match of this tie.

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Barcelona’s widespread dominance

Historically, FC Barcelona have dominated the rivalry against Atletico Madrid, securing 115 victories compared to the Colchoneros’ 78 wins, with 57 draws across all competitions. The most recent meeting between these two teams in a competition was the dramatic Copa del Rey tie, where Simeone’s side ended up winning the series 4–3.

Giuliano Simeone of Atletico de Madrid battles for possession with Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona.

On April 4, in a new LaLiga matchday, Barcelona defeated Atletico 2–1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski, and Giuliano Simeone were the goalscorers.

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Hansi Flick’s starting XI

With the notable absence of Frenkie de Jong in midfield, these were the players selected by Flick for the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals:

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.