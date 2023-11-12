Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their recent setbacks when they host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the 2023-2024 La Liga season. Barça come into this match on the back of a disappointing defeat in ‘El Clásico’ and a recent win. However, they will be eager to put those results behind them and return to a winning streak way against a Deportivo Alavés side that are currently struggling.

Barcelona won a recent game against Real Sociedad by 1-0 on the road, that victory was a relief for them after losing ‘El Clásico’ against Real Madrid. So far they are in the 3rd spot of the standings with 27 points.

Deportivo Alaves only think about climbing spots in the standings, they won a recent game against Almeria by 1-0, being the only victory for them in the last five games where they tied two and lost another two against Osasuna 0-2 and Atletico Madrid 1-2.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, November 12 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Alaves, who were promoted from Segunda División, have found life in the top flight to be tough. They currently sit 14th in the table, just five points above the relegation zone. However, they will be hoping to cause an upset against Barcelona and take something away from this game.

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM November 13

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 5:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 3:15 PM

India: 9:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 AM

Iran: 7:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 10:15 PM

Kenya: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 PM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 4:15 AM November 13

Norway: 4:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

South Africa: 5:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM

UK: 1:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN5, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes