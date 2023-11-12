Barcelona will look to bounce back from their recent setbacks when they host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the 2023-2024 La Liga season. Barça come into this match on the back of a disappointing defeat in ‘El Clásico’ and a recent win. However, they will be eager to put those results behind them and return to a winning streak way against a Deportivo Alavés side that are currently struggling.
Barcelona won a recent game against Real Sociedad by 1-0 on the road, that victory was a relief for them after losing ‘El Clásico’ against Real Madrid. So far they are in the 3rd spot of the standings with 27 points.
Deportivo Alaves only think about climbing spots in the standings, they won a recent game against Almeria by 1-0, being the only victory for them in the last five games where they tied two and lost another two against Osasuna 0-2 and Atletico Madrid 1-2.
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-Off Time
Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, November 12 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Alaves, who were promoted from Segunda División, have found life in the top flight to be tough. They currently sit 14th in the table, just five points above the relegation zone. However, they will be hoping to cause an upset against Barcelona and take something away from this game.
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM November 13
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 5:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 3:15 PM
India: 9:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 AM
Iran: 7:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 10:15 PM
Kenya: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 PM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 4:15 AM November 13
Norway: 4:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
South Africa: 5:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 7:15 PM
UK: 1:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN5, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes