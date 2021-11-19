Barcelona and Espanyol will clash off on Saturday at Camp Nou in the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the Derbi Barceloní game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona will clash with city-rivals Espanyol at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league Derbi Barceloní soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 173rd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 100 occasions so far; Espanyol have grabbed a triumph just 34 times to this day, and a grand number of even 38 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on July 8, 2020, when the Blaugrana narrowly won 1-0 on their own turf in the 2019/20 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Storylines

Barcelona have been off to a terrible start to the La Liga season. In their last five fixtures, they have grabbed only one win, with two draws and two losses (DDLLW). Meanwhile, Espanyol are in a similar form, having both drawn and won twice, while losing once (WLDDW).

The Blaugrana currently sit in ninth place of the La Liga with 17 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, the Periquitos are placed two places below them, in 11th place in La Liga with 17 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 7, 1929, when Barca pulled off a close 1-0 victory at home in the 1928/29 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Espanyol in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 14 Derbi Barceloní game between Barcelona and Espanyol, to be played on Saturday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -290 odds to grab another win of the new season. The away side Espanyol have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset in the ninth round, while a tie would result in a +440 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona -290 Tie +440 Espanyol +700

