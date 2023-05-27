Barcelona will host Mallorca this Sunday, May 28 in what will be the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The La Liga champion is already defined and only the qualification for the cups and the relegations remain to be defined this season. That is why Barcelona, the new champions, now simply play to finish as high as possible and, why not, to start thinking about the team for the following season.
On the side of Mallorca, with their victory against Valencia, they ruled out any possibility of complicating themselves with relegation. In fact, they reached 47 points, only 3 below Osasuna, who are qualifying for the Conference League. That is why, with a victory in this Matchday and the next (plus other results), Mallorca could dream of qualifying for an international cup.
Barcelona vs Mallorca: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (May 29)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 29)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (May 29)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 29)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (May 29)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (May 29)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Mallorca: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 2
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+.