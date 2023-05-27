Barcelona vs Mallorca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will host Mallorca this Sunday, May 28 in what will be the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The La Liga champion is already defined and only the qualification for the cups and the relegations remain to be defined this season. That is why Barcelona, the new champions, now simply play to finish as high as possible and, why not, to start thinking about the team for the following season.

On the side of Mallorca, with their victory against Valencia, they ruled out any possibility of complicating themselves with relegation. In fact, they reached 47 points, only 3 below Osasuna, who are qualifying for the Conference League. That is why, with a victory in this Matchday and the next (plus other results), Mallorca could dream of qualifying for an international cup.

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 29)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 29)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (May 29)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 29)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (May 29)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (May 29)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Mallorca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 2

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+.