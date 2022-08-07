Barcelona take on Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou in Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Joan Gamper Trophy in your country

Barcelona and Pumas UNAM meet in the Joan Gamper Trophy game. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team wants to win a big game in front of their fans before the start of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this Joan Gamper Trophy game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Barcelona are one of the big European teams but the last two seasons were not the best for them, especially after Messi left to play in France with Neymar, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos. Barcelona won a big game against Real Madrid while on the preseason tour.

Pumas UNAM are one of the favorites to win the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, but it is still too early in the season to tell if they will win the title. Pumas UNAM have no losses in their local league but the team has only one win and 5 draws.

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Pumas UNAM play for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, August 7 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team are big favorites to win, but the visitors are looking to win an international game to hype up their chances back at home.



Australia: 4:00 AM (August 8)

Botswana: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Burundi: 8:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Ethiopia: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Latvia: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 6:00 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:00 PM

Malawi: 8:00 PM

Mauritius: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Namibia: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Rwanda: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Sudan: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 9:00 PM

United Kingdom: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Zambia: 8:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN Caribbean

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, Las Estrellas, TUDN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Spain: Barca TV, TV3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, FuboTV (7-day free trial).

How to watch Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM anywhere

