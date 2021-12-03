Barcelona and Real Betis will clash off on Saturday at Camp Nou in the 16th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona will come against Real Betis at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 16 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 111th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 68 occasions so far; Real Betis have grabbed a triumph just 21 times to this day, and an equal number of even 21 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 7, 2021, when the Blaugrana salvaged a late 3-1 win away at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Barcelona have grabbed just two wins, as well as two draws, and one defeat (LDDWW). Meanwhile, Real Betis have been in better form in La Liga. They have three victories, and two defeats in their last five matches (WLLWW).

The Blaugrana currently sit in seventh place in La Liga with 23 points in 14 matches so far. On the other hand, The Greens are placed two positions above them, in fifth place of the La Liga table with 27 points won in 15 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 25, 1932, when Los Verdiblancos surprised Barca with a 2-1 win at home in the 1932-33 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Real Betis in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 16 game between Barcelona and Real Betis, to be played on Saturday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -210 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Real Betis have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 16, while a tie would result in a +360 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona -210 Tie +360 Real Betis +500

* Odds by FanDuel