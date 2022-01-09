Barcelona and Real Madrid will play "El Clásico" for the semifinals of this 2022 Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Copa del Rey game in the US.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this Cup game, such us when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch on FUBO TV (free trial) in the US.

A new edition of "El Clásico" will take place when for the first of the semifinals (the other will be played by Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao) of the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two most important teams in the history of the Spanish soccer (and two of the best on the European continent).

Although a Derby is always a game different from any other, and in these types of games anything can happen, for this game we see that one of them arrives much better. Real Madrid are the absolute leaders of La Liga and passed the round of the UEFA Champions League, while Barcelona since Messi's departure have done nothing but fall. However, they have been improving in their last games and it is not crazy that they give the “Merengues” a surprise.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Date

This new edition of “El Clásico” that will be played between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Saudi Arabia for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup will take place on Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

This game for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid that will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 PM in Saudi Arabia will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other Options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN.

